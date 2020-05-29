Texas Justices Won't Hear Walmart's Bid To Undo Settlement

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said it won't hear Walmart's attempt to dismantle a ruling that allowed a shopper to collect a $35,000 settlement that the company offered hours before a federal judge dismissed the underlying personal injury case against the retail giant. The decision from the state's high court comes two months after Walmart Stores Texas LLC had petitioned for review, arguing that the February ruling from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in customer Elizabeth Shirey's favor incorrectly held the settlement offer it made was still valid even after it won the case. The offer was "implicitly withdrawn," Walmart argued,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS