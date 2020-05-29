Sidley Can Continue As Boy Scouts' Ch. 11 Counsel

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Friday ruled that Sidley Austin LLP can continue as counsel in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 despite a challenge from an insurer who asserted the firm was conflicted due to its previous representation of the insurer in other matters. During a hearing held over the phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would allow Sidley to remain on as restructuring counsel for the Boy Scouts, but the firm is not to handle any insurance matters related to the case. "Sidley may continue to represent BSA generally," the judge ruled, saying disqualifying it from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS