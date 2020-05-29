5th Circ. Agrees With EPA's Review Of Exxon Refinery Permit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision not to oppose Exxon Mobil Corp.'s air pollution permit application to enlarge a Texas petrochemical plant, rejecting arguments the permit should have received more scrutiny. A unanimous panel sided with the EPA's stance that the state-issued permit that allowed the Baytown, Texas, plant expansion to proceed under a less stringent set of permitting requirements didn't need to be thoroughly reviewed by the agency. The panel said the EPA's recent move to defer to states' permitting decisions aligned with the law. The Environmental Integrity Project and the Sierra Club argued...

