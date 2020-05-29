Fortnite Creator Beats 'Running Man' Dance IP Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday tossed out a lawsuit claiming the creators of the video game Fortnite stole a "running man" dance from two former college basketball players, saying the case was a "square peg" being jammed into "round holes." Ruling on one of several lawsuits filed against Epic Games Inc. over "emote" dances featured in Fortnite, the judge said two former University of Maryland players simply lacked any enforceable rights in a dance move they helped turn into a viral craze. "Plaintiffs seek to place the same square peg into eight round holes in search of a cause of action...

