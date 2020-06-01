NCAA Cedes IP Battle But Reignites Employee Status Debate

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- With the NCAA set to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, the organization is treading carefully to avoid reopening the issue of whether athletes can be considered employees. But experts say that's easier said than done. The NCAA announced in April that it is ready to move forward with rule changes that will allow college athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsements and to monetize other uses of their names, images and likenesses. The move comes after California passed a law last year to allow such payments and follows years of litigation over college athlete...

