Taxation With Representation: White, Freshfields, Fenwick

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Panasonic takes a minority stake in supply chain company Blue Yonder, private equity firm Goldfinch Partners takes a majority stake in fintech services provider Vesta, and Coinbase acquires crypto-focused prime brokerage platform Tagomi. Panasonic's $800M Minority Stake Deal Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. said May 20 that it made an $800 million share purchase in Blue Yonder, giving Panasonic a 20% minority stake in the supply chain solutions company and a seat on its board of directors. A White & Case LLP team representing Panasonic included tax partners Sang I. Ji and Steven Gee....

