Calif. Dispensary Latest Pot Company To Face TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A medical pot dispensary in California was the latest in a slew of cannabis companies to face a proposed class action over Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations for allegedly sending unwanted spam marketing texts. Riverbank, California, resident Kathryn Rohrer filed suit Friday against Phenos Cannabis Dispensary on behalf of a class of at least 40 others, saying the dispensary used an autodialer to generate random numbers until it chanced upon hers. The junk texts informed Rohrer of deals at a dispensary where she has never shopped, according to documents filed in California federal court. Rohrer, who is represented by Edwards Pottinger...

