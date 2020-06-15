BREAKING: Justices Say $8B Pipeline Can Cross Appalachian Trail

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said that federal law allows the U.S. Forest Service to grant developers of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline a right-of-way across the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, reversing a Fourth Circuit ruling. The Supreme Court in October agreed to review the Fourth Circuit's 2018 ruling that the Forest Service didn't have the Mineral Leasing Act authority to grant a right-of-way for the Atlantic Coast pipeline across the Appalachian trail. The federal government and Atlantic Coast argue the appeals court decision means a 0.1-mile section of the 600-mile pipeline being built by Dominion Energy Inc....

