Fed. Circ. Says Email Exchange Supports Deal Extension

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to revive a contractor's challenge to a one-year extension to an unprofitable terminal services agreement, saying a government email was sufficient to trigger a contract extension provision. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel found that in light of an email chain, a contracting officer's email informing Cooper/Ports America LLC that the government was extending the company's agreement was unambiguous to get the contract's extension provision in play. "The sufficiency of a notice is generally considered in the context of the communication between the parties," U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk wrote on behalf of...

