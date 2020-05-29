Facebook Beats AI Startup's Bid To Shield Trade Secrets

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An artificial intelligence startup has failed to prove that its first employee ran off with the company's trade secrets when he took a job at Facebook, a Massachusetts federal judge said, denying the firm's request to block the former worker's ongoing research at the social media giant. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper on Friday denied Neural Magic's bid for an injunction, saying it wasn't clear whether the work that Aleksandar Zlateski did for Facebook even qualifies as a trade secret. The judge added that it was unclear whether Neural Magic took enough steps to protect the intellectual property or if...

