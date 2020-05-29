Native American Tribes Sue Feds Over Keystone Pipeline

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Two Montana-based Native American tribes filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday challenging the approval of an oil pipeline being built near the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, claiming federal agencies failed to consider how the project would impact the tribes. The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the reservation sued the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its respective leaders, accusing them of refusing to "acknowledge, evaluate and mitigate" the potential "catastrophic" effects of the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline. The pipeline will sit close to the Milk and Missouri Rivers, just...

