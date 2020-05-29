ITC Says US Industry May Be Harmed By Steel Wire Imports

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- There is reasonable evidence to suggest that the U.S. industry is hurt by steel wire imports from overseas, the U.S. International Trade Commission said Friday in voting to continue an investigation into imports from 15 countries. Four commissioners and ITC chairman David S. Johanson voted to continue an existing investigation into foreign prestressed concrete steel wire strand imports. There is "reasonable indication" that the U.S. industry is "materially injured" by foreign imports of the steel strands, which are used in construction, the ITC's announcement said. The decision clears the U.S. Department of Commerce to continue its existing investigation into whether imports...

