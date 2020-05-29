3rd Circ. Won't Revive Pa. Ban On Gaming Contributions

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court on Friday agreed that a provision of Pennsylvania law barring campaign contributions from individuals holding ownership stakes in businesses with gaming licenses ran afoul of constitutional free speech protections. The Third Circuit rejected arguments from the state that the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act's strict ban on contributions from anyone with a stake in a gaming-related business was a narrowly tailored means of preventing quid pro quo government corruption, and instead agreed that the provision was overly broad and ran afoul of free speech and equal protection rights. "It is axiomatic that a democratic government...

