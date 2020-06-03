How Licensing Affects Patent Damages Apportionment: Part 3

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Our previous two Law360 Guest articles addressed the importance of, and reasons behind, apportioning prior license agreements and offered guidance on obtaining discovery to assist experts in apportionment.[1] But discovery alone does not guarantee that a damages theory grounded in prior license agreements will be both defensible and impactful. Another key component for a successful damages theory based on prior licenses is support from the technical expert. In particular, the technical expert can help the damages expert identify comparable agreements and can offer a technology-based methodology for apportioning the license fee. Such opinions from the technical expert, when properly tied to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS