5th Circ. Upholds Firing Of Worker With Gun In Car

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday refused to revive a suit by a former employee of an auto parts maker who claimed he was wrongly fired for having a gun in his vehicle at work, saying a Mississippi state law allowing workers to have firearms in their cars didn't apply. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision handing summary judgment to CalsonicKansei North America Inc. and Nissan North America — which CalsonicKansei is a contractor of — in former CalsonicKansei employee Michael Wayne McIntyre's lawsuit. While McIntyre had argued that a Mississippi statute bars employers from instituting rules that prohibit anyone from...

