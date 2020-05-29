'Storage Wars' Star Loses Fight Over Public Storage Bounty

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- "Storage Wars" reality show star David Hester lost his latest battle Thursday with Public Storage over the chain's efforts to rescind his bounty from a $12,000 auction, after a California appeals court affirmed a finding that Public Storage properly voided the sale under contracts Hester signed. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel noted that for years Hester was a reality television star on A&E Network's "Storage Wars" reality show, which follows professional buyers as they bid in auctions on the contents of storage units whose tenants haven't paid rent. Hester now finds himself "at war" with Public Storage over the...

