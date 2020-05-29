Sens. Join Call For FTC To Probe How TikTok Uses Kids' Data

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Friday stepped up pressure on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether popular video-sharing app TikTok is "blatantly flouting" a deal with the commission that required it to significantly strengthen its children's privacy protections, a push that came just a day after more than a dozen U.S. House Democrats issued a similar call. With social media apps such as TikTok experiencing skyrocketing popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's more important than ever for the FTC to ensure that companies are adhering to their obligations under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act to safeguard the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS