Calif. $12.5B Biz Property Tax Hike Qualifies For Nov. Ballot

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A California initiative seeking to raise $12.5 billion annually by removing commercial and industrial properties from certain state constitutional tax protections qualified for the November general election Friday. A California initiative that will go to voters in November would remove the state's annual 2% property tax increase cap from businesses with more than $3 million in real estate holdings. (AP) The initiative, known as the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act, crossed the projected threshold of nearly 1.1 million valid signatures via random sampling and will be certified for the ballot June 25, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced....

