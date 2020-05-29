Trump Blocks Visas For Chinese Students With Military Ties

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump issued an order Friday banning Chinese citizens with ties to the country's military from entering the U.S. on student visas to attend graduate programs, citing concerns that these students could steal American technology. The proclamation bars certain Chinese nationals from securing F student visas or J cultural exchange visas to study at American universities at the graduate or postgraduate levels, if they study at, work for or conduct research for entities that develop technology for the People's Liberation Army, or have in the past. Chinese students hoping to attend U.S. universities at the undergraduate level are not affected...

