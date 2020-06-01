ACLU, Others Back Maine Web Privacy Law Against Challenge

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed an amicus brief Friday in defense of Maine's new online privacy law, as several telecom trade groups contend the law violates the First Amendment and seek to strike it down. The trade groups, led by ACA Connects - America's Communications Association, sued Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey in February, challenging the state law, set to take effect July 1, which prohibits internet service providers from using or selling consumer browsing history and other data without first obtaining consent. The attorney general's office defended the constitutionality of the law against the industry groups'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS