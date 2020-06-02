Judge Limits Talk Between Digital Receptionists, Client Class

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A virtual reception service's attorneys can't initiate communication with a class of businesses, including many law offices, accusing the service of misleading billing practices without first getting consent of the class counsel or leave of the court, an Oregon federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon on Friday also ordered the company itself, Portland-based Ruby Receptionists Inc., not to speak with class members about the litigation unless asked about it, in which case the company can only communicate that it is prohibited from discussing the suit. Prior to certification, Ruby Receptionists or its counsel had reached out to more than...

