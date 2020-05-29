GM Gets Claims Trimmed In Takata Airbag MDL

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday trimmed claims against General Motors in multidistrict litigation alleging the automaker sold vehicles with defective Takata Corp. air bags, tossing nationwide federal warranty claims but coming down on both sides on claims brought under various state laws. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno said his 32-page order resolves GM's remaining challenges to the consumers' 40-count complaint after he had previously resolved issues of standing and jurisdiction and dismissed the consumers' claims brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He granted GM dismissal of a nationwide class claim for violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty...

