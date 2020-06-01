Lieff Cabraser Snags $40M Fees From Sandoz, Momenta Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and a former firm associate have won $40 million in fees from a $120 million deal they helped hospitals, health insurers and uninsured consumers ink with Sandoz and Momenta over the price of generic blood thinners. After a hearing on the settlement and fee request Friday afternoon, a Nashville federal judge gave both final approval, doling out a third of the pot in fees, plus a few million in expenses, to Lieff Cabraser and onetime associate John Spragens. Spragens had worked on the case since its inception in 2015 and continued to contribute after he...

