Western Digital Sued Over 'Completely Worthless' Hard Drives

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Western Digital Corp. has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing the data storage giant of surreptitiously changing the design of a popular hard drive product in a way that made the devices "completely worthless." Nicholas Malone sued Western Digital on Friday, alleging that he and thousands of other consumers were duped when they purchased "WD Red NAS"-branded hard drives. The drives, which are meant to be used for "NAS," or network attached storage, had previously featured a technology called conventional magnetic recording, or "CMR," which Malone calls the "industry standard" for such devices. But Malone...

