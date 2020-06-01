JPMorgan Hit With Another Futures Spoofing Class Action

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The latest of several proposed class actions alleging JPMorgan Chase has been manipulating futures markets since 2009 though the illegal trading strategy called spoofing was filed Friday in Illinois federal court. Robert Charles Class A LP, a San Diego-based limited partnership, alleges JPMorgan senior traders and supervisor encouraged the manipulative trading strategy, which "was repeated tens of thousands of times during numerous trading days from 2009 to the present." Spoofing entails placing deceptive orders to buy and sell futures contracts, canceling those orders before execution and simultaneously entering orders on the opposite side, which creates the false appearance of demand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS