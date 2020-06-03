Squire Patton Boggs Snags Commodities Duo From HFW

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs has added two new London partners to the firm's growing commodities and shipping group, which launched in November, the firm announced. Chris Swart and Katie Pritchard join Squire Patton from Holman Fenwick Willan, bringing along a team including director John Rollason, senior associate Gabriella Martin, and associates Joseph Magoon and Patrick Greaney. Swart established HFW's commodities practice in 2002. Swart said in a statement that he predicts a high demand for commodities and shipping in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Even before Covid-19 most commodities industries were restructuring as a result of technology, regulation and finance, with the...

