'Schmaltzy' Warner Bros. Flick Hurt Image, Biker Co. Says

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Warner Bros. and MGM Studios infringed a trademark owned by motorcycle company Deus Ex Machina when they featured a bomber jacket bearing the Australian company's name in their "schmaltzy" young adult romance film "The Sun Is Also a Star," according to a lawsuit filed Friday in California federal court. Deus Ex Machina has been producing hand-built motorcycles since 2006 and also sells motorcycle-style clothing primarily marketed to men aged 18 to 30 years old, including jackets, hoodies and T-shirts, according to the complaint. The company said it has spent 14 years cultivating its motorcycle and "vintage surf culture" brand, including by making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS