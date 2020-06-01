MGM Resorts Drops Suits Over Liability For Mass Shooting

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts International has dropped three lawsuits that claimed it owes "no liability of any kind" to victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, bringing a series of cases closer to resolution following a mediated settlement agreement. The hospitality giant, which brought the cases against scores of named victims, had initially sought a judgment that it was not liable for the 2017 shooting perpetrated by a man who barricaded himself in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. But late Friday, MGM and the hotel voluntarily dropped...

