Tribe Can't Block Irrigation Plan In Its Bid To Protect Salmon

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected the Yurok Tribe's bid to lift a stay in a suit against the federal government seeking to protect a salmon species from the impacts of an irrigation project in the Klamath River. U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Friday refused the tribe's bid to lift the stay and pursue a restraining order, finding that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was reasonable in its deviation from agreed-upon water flow plans given May's dry conditions and in its conservative response given the need to protect other endangered species in the river. In March, the parties agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS