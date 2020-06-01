Benecard Not Covered For Settlement Of $75M Medicare Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Sunday handed wins to six insurers, finding they are not obligated to reimburse prescription drug benefit administrator Benecard Services Inc. for its settlement of a $75 million suit over its alleged mismanagement of Medicare Part D plans. In four separate orders entered in two cases, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp granted motions for summary judgment filed by Allied World Assurance Co. (US) Inc., Allied World Specialty Insurance Co., Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., RSUI Indemnity Co., Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America and Ace Property & Casualty Co., which had issued a series of primary...

