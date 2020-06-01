Judge Urged To Ax Suit Challenging TSA Cash Seizures

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Transportation Security Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration told a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday that a father and daughter do not have legal standing to pursue a proposed class action challenging an alleged blanket policy to seize large amounts of cash found on air travelers. Rebecca Brown and August "Terry" Rolin say in their January lawsuit that the government violated their civil rights when agents at Pittsburgh International Airport — acting without probable cause and relying only on a purported policy to confiscate amounts of cash greater than $5,000 — seized approximately $82,000 worth of life savings Brown had taken from her father...

