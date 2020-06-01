EPA Finalizes Ethylene Oxide Reduction To Lower Cancer Risk

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday reduced how much of the carcinogenic chemical ethylene oxide that some chemical manufacturers can release, targeting a pollutant that has increasingly been the subject of lawsuits. The agency said the changes are expected to reduce ethylene oxide emissions by about 0.76 tons annually, impacting nearly 200 chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas and Louisiana. The update comes as manufacturers face litigation from some of those exposed to ethylene oxide and as some state leaders are pushing for tighter rules. "EPA's actions underscore the Trump administration's commitment to addressing and reducing hazardous air pollutants, including ethylene oxide emissions,...

