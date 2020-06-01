Trade Court Won't Touch Dumping Duty On Chinese Bearings

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday rejected a Chinese company's challenge to a 92.85% anti-dumping duty on its roller bearings, finding the company should have raised its objections to Commerce before jumping to litigation. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann said Luoyang Bearing Corp., one of China's largest tapered roller bearings manufacturers, can't sue the U.S. Department of Commerce for determining that it was controlled by the Chinese government, making it ineligible for a separate duty rate when the company didn't inform the department that it disagreed with the finding. After Commerce issued its preliminary determination concluding that Luoyang is...

