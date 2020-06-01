NextEra Can Enforce $316M Award Against Spain

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee has lifted a stay of enforcement on a €291 million ($316 million) arbitral award that U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc.'s Dutch subsidiaries won against Spain, after the country declined to promise to pay the award if an ongoing bid to annul it is unsuccessful. NextEra Energy Global Holdings BV and NextEra Energy Spain Holdings BV are seeking to confirm the award in D.C. federal court. On Friday, the subsidiaries gave the court notice of the ad hoc ICSID annulment committee's decision issued on Thursday that rendered the award "immediately enforceable." The investors won...

