Justices Revive GE Unit's Arbitration Bid In Steel Plant Row

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday concluded that a French unit of General Electric Co. may be able to force arbitration of a multimillion-dollar dispute with an Alabama steel plant owner despite not signing an underlying arbitration agreement, reversing an Eleventh Circuit decision. The justices concluded that the New York Convention does not conflict with domestic contract law allowing nonsignatories to an arbitration agreement to arbitrate disputes arising under that agreement. In fact, the New York Convention — an international treaty the U.S. has signed that applies to international arbitral agreements — is "simply silent" on the issue of nonsignatory enforcement,...

