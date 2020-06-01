Ex-Chubb Execs Blast Bids To Recoup Costs In Benefits Row

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Three former Chubb Corp. executives who sued over their benefits plan urged a New Jersey federal judge on Monday to reject the bids by the insurer and a benefits counseling company for more than $117,000 in costs, citing procedural shortfalls in their motions. Thomas F. Motamed, George R. Fay and David S. Fowler say Chubb and Ayco Company LP waived their entitlement to taxable costs because they flouted Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54, which governs such applications. The trio saw their breach-of-contract claims over Chubb's Estate Enhancement Plan dismissed on summary judgment in April, after which Chubb and Ayco each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS