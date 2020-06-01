Pai, Broadcasters Condemn Violence Against News Crews

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The head of the Federal Communications Commission and a nationwide advocate for broadcasters have both condemned violence against news crews during protests over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minnesota. In the course of covering protests across the country that began last week, dozens of journalists have been arrested, shot at or injured by police, even after journalists identified themselves as part of the press corps, according to the National Association of Broadcasters, which said such incidents are unacceptable. "No police officer has the right to fire any type of ammunition at journalists who are simply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS