Mobile Gaming Biz Zynga Inks Deal To Buy Peak For $1.8B

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Gaming company Zynga said Monday it will acquire Turkey-based mobile gaming company Peak for $1.8 billion in a deal that will see Zynga add Peak's Toon Blast and Toy Blast franchises to its portfolio. The acquisition will also bulk up California-based Zynga Inc.'s staffing levels and its game pipeline, the announcement said. Zynga currently owns game franchises such as CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles and Words With Friends, according to its website. "Peak is one of the world's best puzzle game makers and we could not be more excited to add such creative and passionate talent to our company," CEO Frank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS