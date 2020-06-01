Pa. Judge Says Fax For Free Webinar Doesn't Violate TCPA

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An unsolicited fax to a doctor's office offering a free webinar was not an "advertisement" in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act since there was nothing being sold, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. Though physician Robert Mauthe claimed Millennium Health LLC's fax soliciting participation in the webinar was a "pretext" for selling the company's urine-screening service, U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith said Friday that the fax was not an advertisement on its face under the language of the TCPA. He also ruled the court did not have to follow a 2006 FCC order and delve into whether the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS