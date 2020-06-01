DOD Bars Contractors From Using Russian Energy At Bases

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense barred federal contractors from using Russian-sourced energy to power American operating bases in Europe, in an attempt to shield the military installations from the "potential risk" of depending on Russian power. Effective immediately, the Pentagon instructed agency heads Friday to include language in certain energy acquisition deals that would prohibit defense contractors from using any Russian energy source to power any of the U.S.' main operating bases in Europe. Contractors who bid on energy supply contracts must not use Russian energy to power the bases "in the performance of any contract, subcontractor or other contractual instrument"...

