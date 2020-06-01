Boies Adds Two From DOJ As Another Partner Exits In NY

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, which is undertaking a firmwide restructuring process, announced Monday it has hired two partners from within the ranks of the U.S. Department of Justice to bolster its white collar and trial capabilities in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in New York, David Pressman, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Security Council, has moved to Jenner & Block, joining a list of high-profile exits from the litigation firm. Pressman departs as the two new partners come aboard, with Lauren Bell joining Boies Schiller's Washington office later this month and John Kucera joining its Los Angeles...

