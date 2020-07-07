Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Kristin Baughman Kristin Baughman has joined the new Salt Lake City office of Armstrong Teasdale LLP as of counsel. Baughman works on real estate litigation matters, and also has experience with commercial loan restructuring and intellectual property litigation. Armstrong Teasdale in April announced it was establishing an office in Salt Lake City. Michael Seiden Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on board a new shareholder for its office in Los Angeles. Michael Seiden joins Greenberg Traurig from Pircher Nichols & Meeks LLP, and works on joint ventures, purchases, sales and financings. He also has experience doing real estate investment trust deals, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS