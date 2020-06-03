Ropes & Gray Lures Kirkland Exec Comp Partner In Chicago

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has expanded its ranks in the Windy City by bringing over an attorney from Kirkland & Ellis LLP who specializes in handling executive compensation and benefits issues that come up in complex corporate deals. Matt Jones started as a partner in the employment, executive compensation and employee benefits practice group at Ropes & Gray on June 1, after more than a year at Kirkland. Jones told Law360 on Tuesday that he was drawn to his new firm both because of its emphasis on a collaborative culture and attorneys' approach. "Those two things together — the thoughtful, thorough,...

