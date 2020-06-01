Consumers Say Co. Touts More CBD Than It Delivers

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- CBD company Just Brands USA Inc. was hit with a proposed class action on Friday in California federal court alleging that the company inflates the amount of CBD on the labeling for its edible products and tinctures, with some containing no CBD at all. Miguel Rodriguez said that Just Brands claims to take honesty and transparency seriously, but its CBD products have only a fraction of the amount advertised on its website and on its labeling. For example, independent lab testing showed that JustCBD honey tincture is touted as containing 100 milligrams of CBD when it really contains about half that...

