Tribes Ask For Quick Win In Puget Sound Fishing Dispute

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Three Native American tribes have asked a Washington federal judge to stop the Lummi Nation from acting on its plans to begin winter crab fishing in their essential fishing territories north of Seattle in violation of a federal fishing plan, saying that the tribe has only recently decided to fish there after staying away for 45 years. The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, the Swinomish Indian Tribe and the Tulalip Indian Tribes asked the court for summary judgment Friday in the case, a sub-proceeding within sprawling litigation filed by the federal government against the state of Washington in the 1970s over the...

