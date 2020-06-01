Calif. Appeals Court Revives Anheuser-Busch Pricing Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Friday revived a bid for class certification from a group of convenience store owners suing Anheuser-Busch LLC over an alleged beer-pricing scheme, ruling that the trial court's basis for denying certification cannot be upheld due to a recent decision by the state's Supreme Court. In an unpublished opinion by Judge Brad Hill, a Fifth Appellate District panel sent the case back to the trial court to reconsider its denial of certification while taking into account the recent decision in Noel v. Thrifty Payless Inc. "In light of Noel's clarification of the element of ascertainability, we conclude the...

