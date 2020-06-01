Delta In 'Full Compliance' With CARES Act, CEO Tells Warren

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines' CEO Ed Bastian fired back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other lawmakers who criticized the airline last month for cutting employee hours while accepting billions in government COVID-19 aid, stating in a letter that the airline is complying with the rules and that the funding, while welcome, wasn't "nearly enough" to cover the full financial toll of the virus. The intent of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act relief is to preserve jobs, and it requires that no involuntary furloughs be implemented through September, two conditions Bastian said in the letter that Delta is meeting....

