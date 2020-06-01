9th Circ. Revives Post-Sale Claims In VW Emissions Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit told Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and other automakers Monday that they must face claims by two counties over the post-sale modification of "defeat devices" intended to fool emissions testing, saying the Clean Air Act only preempts the counties' claims over new vehicles. The Ninth Circuit said Monday that the Clean Air Act did not preempt all of two counties' claims against Volkswagen and other carmakers over their use of emissions control "defeat devices." (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) The three-judge panel said that while the Northern District of California was correct in finding that the CAA's express preemption clause forecloses claims by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS