Organized Crime Scholar Cops To Money Laundering

Law360, New York (June 1, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Former University of Miami professor Bruce Bagley on Monday admitted to laundering money sent from bank accounts in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, funds he was told were obtained through corruption in connection with Venezuelan public works projects. During an afternoon teleconference with U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York, Bagley — an academic expert on organized crime and drug trafficking — pled guilty to two counts of money laundering, saying he knew corruption led to the proceeds. Prosecutors say Bagley used bank accounts in his name and of a company he controlled to launder money from a Venezuelan...

