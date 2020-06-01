Feds Say Visa Seekers Unharmed By Trump Insurance Policy

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration moved to toss a class action challenge to a proclamation targeting uninsured green card seekers, telling an Oregon federal judge that the visa applicants don't have upcoming consular interviews and it was unlikely the policy would imminently affect them. The named plaintiffs challenging President Donald Trump's proclamation — which would require people applying for green cards abroad to show consular officers that they will be able to get health insurance within 30 days of entering the U.S. — have either mooted claims or can't show the policy will immediately wreck their relatives' chances of obtaining a green card, as...

